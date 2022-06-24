Big rig crash in Plano shuts down southbound 75 at George Bush Turnpike

PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A big rig crash has southbound 75 shut down in Plano.

It happened at around 7:30 p.m. just before the President George Bush Turnpike.

According to Plano Fire-Rescue, a flatbed 18-wheeler was carrying a large square drainage pipe used for highway work. The crash also resulted in a diesel spill from the truck.

A hazardous materials team was called out to help clean up the mess.

A spokesman didn't know what caused the crash. He said the driver of the truck was taken to Medical Center of Plano with minor injuries.

The roadway is expected to be shut down for an extended period of time while crews work to clean up the fuel spill and get the truck towed away.