Ben Hogan Perseverance Award: How 4 North Texas student athletes defied the odds

TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) -- Ben Hogan's place as one of the greatest golfers of all time was cemented when he won six of his nine major titles after a near fatal car crash in 1949.

Each year, four Texas high school athletes who have overcome a serious injury or illness are given the Ben Hogan Perseverance Award.

The award gives a $5,000 scholarship to winners and $5,000 to each school with a winning nominee.

This year, all four recipients are from North Texas.

Left: Laken Dillon; Center: Kolton May; Top right: Lauren Rios; Bottom right: Olivia Jacoby CBS 11 News

Kolton May -- Midlothian Heritage

In 2019, Kolton May was the ninth-ranked defensive lineman in Texas in his class until he suffered a torn labrum.

Instead of what should've meant just a routine surgery, May suffered six strokes and multiple seizures that uncovered a rare disease -- leading to several rounds of chemo and him missing two straight seasons.

"I woke up in the hospital and couldn't speak or do anything," he recalled.

May was granted a year of extra eligibility and finally returned to the field this past season. He's now set to attend the University of Texas at Arlington where he wants to study occupational therapy.

"Everything they said I couldn't, I did," he said proudly.

Lauren Rios -- Coppell High

In the summer of 2019, Coppell High golfer Lauren Rios was getting a routine physical when a heart murmur was detected.

But it wasn't just any murmur. When Rios saw a cardiologist, a congenital defect was detected.

"They said it was serious and I would have to have open heart surgery for it," she said.

Two months later, Lauren followed her heart and returned to the golf course, shooting a 70 in her first tournament back.

"I'm back here today better than ever," she proclaims.

Her next stop? Studying sports medicine and teeing it up at the University of Texas at San Antonio.

Laken Dillon -- Wylie East

Wylie East senior Laken Dillon torn her ACL her sophomore volleyball season. During junior year tryouts, she torn her meniscus. After that, she tore her ACL again.

But that wasn't all.

"I got sick with COVID and was at home not doing anything," she said. "I think that was a setback in the recovery process."

Not enough to stop her, Laken was named First Team All-District this past season and also received a scholarship to Saint Peter's University.

Olivia Jacoby -- Southlake Carroll

Southlake Carroll junior Olivia Jacoby rounds out this year's winners.

Athletic trainer Megan Ervin admits a story like hers "is worth telling and worth celebrating."

In the spring of 2021, Jacoby tore her meniscus playing soccer. Two surgeries later, she collapsed on the field -- only this time, it was due to a brain aneurysm.

"I had to learn how to walk, and have balance again, and the all the things I do in my everyday life," she said.

And Jacoby's comeback is a big reason the Lady Dragons won their third state title this season.

To learn more or to download an application for a Ben Hogan Perseverance Award, click here.