'That's a lot of water,' Balch Springs neighborhood floods after creek overflows

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Several inches of rain in a short period of time Monday caused a Balch Springs creek to overflow, flooding several homes in a neighborhood near 635 and Seagoville Road.

Residents said the water rose very quickly.

It was the same scene at house after house on Hickory Creek Road. Allen Thompson walked into his heavy equipment rental business around 8 am. Thirty minutes later, he said he looked down and had three inches of water in his shop.

Within about an hour, he and his neighbors said the water had risen to around a foot.

Thompson said he'll have to close his business for about a week to assess and clean up the damage, which fortunately, he said, was limited to paperwork.

But several others said they lost everything touching the ground.

There were also some frightening moments, with several neighbors having to be rescued by the fire department.

Thompson said Hickory Creek has flooded before, but this is the first time in 13 years it has ever reached his shop.

"I was shocked. Yes, I was," he said. "When I was sitting there in the door, water was right up to the second ring on that barrel. That's a lot of water."

The Red Cross has an emergency shelter open at the Balch Springs Recreation Department. They have food, water, and supplies and said they will remain open as long as they are needed.