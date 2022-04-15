Dozens of Atmos customers across North Texas report smelling gas

COPPELL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Dozens of Atmos Energy customers across North Texas reported smelling natural gas, but the company said there's nothing to worry about.

On April 14, 2022, dozens of Atmos customers from Argyle, Coppell, and Flower Mound smelled natural gas in their homes and businesses, resulting in a flood of 911 calls.

City and emergency officials said the issue was a mistake by Atmos, who put too much mercaptan in the lines. Mercaptan is added to natural gas to give it that distinctive odor. In high concentrations above what is usually used to odorize gas, mercaptan itself can be toxic.

No reports of anyone hurt and officials said there was no danger to the public.

An Atmos spokesperson told CBS 11 that there were no active evacuations and thanked customers for being vigilantly reporting the odors.

"The safety of the public, our employees and our system is our highest priority, and we want to thank local Fire Departments and Denton County Emergency Services for their support and the residents who did the right thing by calling our emergency number," the spokesperson said. "We are responding to every odor call and will continue to do so as part of our vision to be the safest provider of natural gas services."

If you suspect a natural gas leak inside or outside your home or business, leave the area immediately and call 911. Atmos Energy's emergency line is also available 24 hours a day at 866-322-8667.