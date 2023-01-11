Search continues in Oklahoma for missing 3-year-old Athena Brownfield

CYRIL, Okla. (CBSDFW.COM) – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is working with local law enforcement officials to find missing 3-year-old Athena Brownfield.

Athena Brownfield Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation

Cyril police and other law enforcement officials said a postal carrier reported finding Brownfield's five-year-old sister near her home at 225 W. Nebraska on Jan. 10. Shortly after, Athena was reported missing around 2 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

A command post was set up at Family Life Church in Cyril. Anyone wanting to volunteer should check in at the command post and receive instructions from the OSBI.

Additionally, anyone with a home or business in Cyril that has a video doorbell camera is encouraged to come the the church and notify law enforcement. Community members are also encouraged to search their own property for Athena.

Law enforcement officials don't want people to search anything other than their property though.

Caddo County Sheriff's Office, Oklahoma Highway Patrol and numerous law enforcement agencies are working to find the child.

If you have any information about her disappearance, please contact the Cyril Police Department at (580) 464-2216.

If you have any information about Athena's whereabouts, contact the OSBI tipline at (800) 522-8017 or email tips@osbi.ok.gov.

The investigation is ongoing.