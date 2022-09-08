Watch CBS News
Armored car driver shot outside of Carrollton bank in attempted robbery

By Giles Hudson, Alex Keller

CARROLLTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM)  An armored car driver has been shot in an attempted robbery outside of a bank in Carrollton.

An armored car outside of a Carrollton bank. The driver was shot during a robbery attempt. Chopper 11

Police say it happened around noon at the Bank of America on Belt Line Road at Josey Lane.

The driver was shot in the arm and taken to Medical City of Plano.  He is expected to be OK.

Police say there was more than one suspect.  They fled the scene and then dumped their car nearby.  Officers are working to find where they went next.

Because it happened outside a bank, the FBI is now involved in the investigation, police said.

Investigators are out mapping the scene.

No reports of anyone else hurt.

