Arlington 'Texas Two Step' jackpot winner bought ticket at Euless QuikTrip

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – Someone from Arlington bought a jackpot-winning Texas Two Step prize worth $1.75 million on Aug. 8. 

The new millionaire chose to remain anonymous. 

He/She bought the potentially life-changing ticket at the QuikTrip located at 700 S. Industrial Blvd.

The winning Quick Pick ticket matched all four of the white ball numbers drawn (4-11-17-33) and the Bonus Ball (9).

Texas Two Step jackpots start at $200,000, and the jackpot amount increases for the next drawing until there is a winner. 

Players win the jackpot by matching all four of the white ball numbers (1-35) and one Bonus Ball number (1-35) to the numbers drawn. The game features overall odds of one in 32.4. 

Texas Two Step drawings are conducted on Mondays and Thursdays at 10:12 p.m. CT and tickets must be purchased by 10:02 p.m. CT.

