Area school districts hiring bus drivers

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - School districts all across North Texas are feverishly hiring before the first day of classes.

While teachers are in need, bus drivers are also on top of mind as there's shortages in many districts.

Frisco ISD is looking to fill around 50 positions in its transportation department. Not only bus drivers, but bus monitors and crossing guards.

"We're looking at every opportunity that we can to maximize the versatility of different types of employees," said Jared Castor, managing director of transportation, Frisco ISD.

So in order to do that, the district raised the pay $2.50 an hour to $22 an hour with paid benefits—added $1,000 signing bonus, pays for CDL training and they targeting some people in new ways.

"We're looking at maybe the stay at home mom since we do allow staff to bring their kids to school and bring their kids to work on the bus," added Castor.

Over at Lake Worth ISD, they are looking for five bus drivers and paying $19 an hour, guaranteeing at least five hours of work a day.

"It's all hands on deck looking for the drivers because they are critical in setting the tone for the beginning and ending of the day with our students," said Dr. Rose Mary Neshyba, superintendent of Lake Worth ISD.

But instead of a signing bonus, they are rewarding their current drivers who help.

"Having a lot of our bus drivers do the recruiting, they know the quality of who we are bringing in," added Neshyba.

If the positions aren't filled when the first day rolls around, both districts told CBS 11 other bus drivers will pick up the routes, or use other staff with a CDL to pitch in.