Arctic front could bring bitter cold to North Texas later this week

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Happy Sunday! We are still tracking spotty light rain showers mainly east of I-35 starting late tonight into Monday afternoon.

Severe weather is not expected but an isolated rumble of thunder is possible.

Skies remain overcast tonight and help keep our temperatures a bit warmer. For the kids who still have classes tomorrow, we start off in the lower 40s and only warm to the mid/upper 40s.

The arctic front is still slated to move through North Texas sometime around mid-morning on Thursday.

If you have any errands you were planning to run late this week, you may want to get them done by Wednesday evening.

Put "Fill Up the Gas Tank" on the list, it will be very unpleasant to be outside.

The GFS continues to show some light precipitation as it passes through.

The EURO now tracking a bit of light precipitation, mainly in the northeast.

They do agree winds will gust to 40-45 mph as the arctic air settles in Thursday.

Taking our morning temperatures from the upper 30s to the mid 20s by the afternoon.

It will already feel like the single digits by Thursday afternoon.

Wind chills likely fall below zero by Thursday evening.

Winds weaken a bit Friday, but still gust to 25 mph with temperatures in the single digits to start the day and in the 20s for the afternoon.

That means subzero wind chills continue into Friday morning and teens for the afternoon.

The models once again diverge on a potential disturbance for Christmas Eve.

The GFS showing a clipper system potentially bringing some flurries.

While the EURO keeps us dry.

The arctic front and subsequent clipper system are still several days out and we all know how things can change, but I wanted to let you what we are watching here in the weather center.

This system is going to disrupt travel next week, so make sure to check your flight information before heading to the airport. Especially if you are headed out later in the week.

Oh, and here is the seven-day. Almost forgot to include it. 😊