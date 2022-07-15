Another contagious Omicron mutation has emerged in the U.S.

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - There's another super contagious Omicron mutation that's emerged in the U.S.

Local health officials say they think BA.2.75 will be the dominant strain in the next three weeks. The overall message is still the same, get protected as well as you can.

The percent of positive COVID cases is rising in Texas, just over 30% according to data from UT Southwestern. That's climbing towards what we saw at the beginning of this year and that's just what's being reported.

"This latest bump in cases it is definitely a situation that there are more cases out there than we know," Dr. Joseph Chang, chief medical officer at Parkland said.

CBS 11 asked, who is most at risk?

"So folks who have one booster or haven't had any boosters, we're seeing a lot of breakthroughs in those folks, upwards of 50-60%," he said. "The important thing too with these variants to understand is that even though they're getting more transmissible, more infectious, they're actually getting weaker in terms of causing disease. Hospitalizations in my hospitals have only gone up to the 20s and if you'll recall at the peak of Omicron, the peak of Delta, we were talking about 200-300 cases in my hospital."

He said if you're in an area where there's a lot of people and it's indoors, it might be a good idea to wear a mask.