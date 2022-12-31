Amid cancelled Southwest flights, TCU fans figure out ways to get to the bowl game

Amid cancelled Southwest flights, TCU fans figure out ways to get to the bowl game

Amid cancelled Southwest flights, TCU fans figure out ways to get to the bowl game

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The highly-anticipated Fiesta Bowl is on Saturday and thousands of TCU fans will don their purple shirts in the desert, but due to the Southwest flight cancellations, many of them had to call an audible and find other ways to get there.

Sophia Wiedman

TCU Junior Sophia Wiedman didn't want to miss seeing her team in the Fiesta Bowl, but after seeing the massive Southwest flight cancellations—she found another way.

"I bought the Greyhound bus ticket for like 200 dollars, one-way trip just by myself I didn't know anyone else going because everyone had flights," said Wiedman.

She documented her 23-hour journey on Snapchat.

"It was definitely interesting, met a lot of interesting people," added Wiedman.

For Sharon and Jeremy Boyd, their son is in the TCU band and going to support him and the team—but after their flight was canceled—they decided to drive their own car there.

"I said hey let's just write on the back of the car 'thanks southwest' and that got us a lot of honks and a lot of photos on the way there," said Sharon.

David and Karly Bobo's family rented a car after their flight was grounded.

"I wake up to a text message saying your flights been canceled," said David.

They had to change plans again when weather got in the way.

"I really do feel like it's been a Griswold adventure because we had the crazy wind, and then it rained, and then snow, road closures," said Karly.

Sharon Boyd

"We had to take a detour because some of the roads were closed because of ice like I-40 was shut down westbound," added Sharon Boyd.

It's not the trip they planned—but they made the most of it.

"I think it's one of those times in our life where our kids will look back say that was crazy but wow that was a lot of fun," added Karly Bobo.

On the way back, the families tell CBS 11 News they will continue to dive home, but in the case for Wiedman, she's hitching a ride with a friend back to North Texas.