Alexander Carillo IDed as suspect in Dallas shooting of Sebastian Pulido

By CBS DFW Staff

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas police are asking the public's help in locating a man they suspect is responsible for the April 25 shooting that left Sebastian Pulido dead.

Alexander Carrillo, 19, is described as a Latin American male who is 5'7" tall and weighs about 160 pounds. He is considered armed and dangerous, and police said not to approach him if you know his whereabouts and instead call 911.

Alexander Carrillo Dallas Police Department

On April 25, Sebastian Pulido, 22, was found with gun shot wounds shortly after 10 p.m. at 2235 Harding Street. He was transported to an area hospital, but died of his injuries three days later.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation should contact Homicide Detective Christopher Walton at 214.671.3632 or by email at christopher.walton@dallascityhall.com.   

First published on June 29, 2022 / 12:45 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

