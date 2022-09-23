Small plane makes emergency landing on highway in Fannin County
SAVOY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A small plane made an emergency landing on a highway in Fannin County on Thursday.
The 1995 Commander aircraft landed on the westbound lanes of US-82 at about 3:30 p.m., police said.
The plane veered across the median, stopping on the eastbound lanes on the highway.
There were no injuries reported and the pilot landed the plane safely.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.