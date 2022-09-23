Watch CBS News
Small plane makes emergency landing on highway in Fannin County

By Julia Falcon

SAVOY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A small plane made an emergency landing on a highway in Fannin County on Thursday. 

The 1995 Commander aircraft landed on the westbound lanes of US-82 at about 3:30 p.m., police said. 

The plane veered across the median, stopping on the eastbound lanes on the highway. 

There were no injuries reported and the pilot landed the plane safely.

