Aaron Dean's defense team asks for another delay in murder trial

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - The defense team for Aaron Dean is asking for a new judge to step in and help decide if the former police officer's murder trial should happen later this month or get rescheduled again.

In a motion filed by Dean's attorneys, they argue two other cases they are working on currently have trial dates that could conflict with the Dean case. Because the defendants in those cases are still in jail, and the victim in one is a child, they argue local and state rules give those cases priority to being heard.

Judge David Hagerman has resisted efforts by Dean's team in hearings to reschedule the trial, telling them in a hearing last week he expects them to be in court for jury selection June 21.

Dean is charged with murder for the shooting death of Atatiana Jefferson in October 2019.

A motions hearing is scheduled for Monday.