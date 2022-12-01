7-year-old Athena Strand missing since Wednesday evening, Wise County police say

WISE COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Police are searching for 7-year-old Athena Strand after her mother reported her missing from their Wise County home Wednesday evening.

Strand's mother reported her missing around 6:40 p.m. Nov. 30. Police said she spent "about an hour" looking for her daughter before contacting the sheriff's office.

Wise County Sheriff's Office

Police said Strand was last seen near the 200 block of County Road 3573 in Paradise, Texas. She was wearing a plaid jacket, jeans and boots.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Wise County Sheriff's Office at 940-627-5971.