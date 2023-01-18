$7.5M in marijuana seized from cotton candy shipment at Texas-Mexico border
LAREDO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized more than $7.5 million in marijuana that was hidden in a shipment of cotton candy.
It happened on Jan. 14 at the the World Trade Bridge, according to a statement from Laredo Field Office officials.
"World Trade Bridge officers have maintained a robust enforcement posture and seized this significant marijuana load in the cargo environment," said Port Director Albert Flores, Laredo Port of Entry.
A search of the trailer by a K-9 team and non-intrusive inspection systems led to the discovery of the narcotics.
CBP officers seized a total of 3,373.51 pounds of marijuana within the shipment.
Homeland Security Investigations special agents are investigating the seizure, officials stated.
A day before the drugs were seized, on Jan. 13, officers at Eagle Pass Port of Entry arrested a woman on federal immigration charges for allegedly presenting a U.S. birth certificate for a child that wasn't hers.
And two days before the woman was arrested, on Jan. 11, CBP officers assigned to the Brownsville-Matamoros International Bridge seized more than $930,000 in undeclared currency being smuggled from Texas into Mexico.
