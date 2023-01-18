$7.5M in marijuana seized from cotton candy shipment at Texas-Mexico border

LAREDO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized more than $7.5 million in marijuana that was hidden in a shipment of cotton candy.

Bundles containing 3,373 pounds of marijuana seized by CBP officers at World Trade Bridge. U.S. Customs and Border Protection

It happened on Jan. 14 at the the World Trade Bridge, according to a statement from Laredo Field Office officials.

"World Trade Bridge officers have maintained a robust enforcement posture and seized this significant marijuana load in the cargo environment," said Port Director Albert Flores, Laredo Port of Entry.

A search of the trailer by a K-9 team and non-intrusive inspection systems led to the discovery of the narcotics.

CBP officers seized a total of 3,373.51 pounds of marijuana within the shipment.

Homeland Security Investigations special agents are investigating the seizure, officials stated.

A day before the drugs were seized, on Jan. 13, officers at Eagle Pass Port of Entry arrested a woman on federal immigration charges for allegedly presenting a U.S. birth certificate for a child that wasn't hers.

Mother Lode: @DFOLaredo @CBP officers at Brownsville Port of Entry seize $931K in unreported currency during outbound inspection. @HSI_SanAntonio special agents arrested the driver. Read more here: https://t.co/Xno9ZsnM71 pic.twitter.com/5FUeC3YKvU — CBP South Texas (@CBPSouthTexas) January 11, 2023

And two days before the woman was arrested, on Jan. 11, CBP officers assigned to the Brownsville-Matamoros International Bridge seized more than $930,000 in undeclared currency being smuggled from Texas into Mexico.