3rd suspect arrested in Garland double-murder investigation

GARLAND (CBSDFW.COM) - Police have made another arrest in a double-murder in Garland.

It was just before midnight on May 7 when a group of people -- believed to have been at a party at a house in the 800 block of Magnolia Drive -- were shot. Two of those victims, 18-year-old Jose Damian Garcia of Greenville and 17-year-old Melvin Salas died from their injuries.

Mugshots of murder suspects Christopher Torres (L) and Jesus Saldana (R). Garland Police Department

Two suspects, 21-year-old Jesus Saldana of Garland and 22-year-old Christopher Torres of Arlington, are believed to have opened fire after an argument outside the party and were arrested at the scene.

On May 10 investigators identified a third shooter and took him into custody. Police say Omar Sebastian Caballero, 22, was involved in the murders and had run from the scene before police arrived.

Mugshot of murder suspect Omar Sebastian Caballero. Garland Police Department

Garland SWAT executed an arrest warrant for Caballero at a home in the 2300 block of Brook Street and took him into custody without incident. He has been charged with murder and is being held in the Garland Detention Center with no bond.

Two other people, shot during the disturbance near a parked car on the street, received non-life-threatening injuries and were released after being treated at a local hospital.

Police say the investigation into the shootings and murders is ongoing and they are asking anyone who has information about the incident or the suspects to call the Garland Police Department at 972-485-4840.