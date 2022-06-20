Watch CBS News
Local

3 men dead after small boat overturns on Lake Lavon

/ CBS/AP

3 boaters killed on Lake Lavon after vessel overturned
3 boaters killed on Lake Lavon after vessel overturned 00:27

ALLEN, Texas (CBSDFW.com/AP) - Three men died after their small boat overturned on a North Texas lake during a strong storm over the weekend, according to the Collin County Sheriff's Office.

The boat overturned in Lake Lavon on Saturday night, near Brockdale Park. There were four men aboard and one was able to hold on to a tree and call for help, the sheriff's office said.

lavon.png
CBS DFW

Texas Game Wardens rescued the man holding on to the tree and learned that the other three boaters had disappeared, leading to a search by water and air of the lake.

The Collin County Sheriff's Office, Wylie Fire Department, Princeton Fire Department, and Texas Game Wardens were all involved in the search efforts.

Authorities said one man's body was recovered early Sunday, another was recovered Sunday evening and the third was found Monday.

First published on June 20, 2022 / 2:47 PM

© 2022 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.