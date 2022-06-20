3 men dead after small boat overturns on Lake Lavon

ALLEN, Texas (CBSDFW.com/AP) - Three men died after their small boat overturned on a North Texas lake during a strong storm over the weekend, according to the Collin County Sheriff's Office.

The boat overturned in Lake Lavon on Saturday night, near Brockdale Park. There were four men aboard and one was able to hold on to a tree and call for help, the sheriff's office said.



CBS DFW

Texas Game Wardens rescued the man holding on to the tree and learned that the other three boaters had disappeared, leading to a search by water and air of the lake.

The Collin County Sheriff's Office, Wylie Fire Department, Princeton Fire Department, and Texas Game Wardens were all involved in the search efforts.

Authorities said one man's body was recovered early Sunday, another was recovered Sunday evening and the third was found Monday.