2 women found fatally shot in house that was on fire

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Two women were found fatally shot in a house that was on fire.

Arlington police say they were alerted about a possible suicidal person at around 5:20 p.m. on Nov. 10. Shortly after that, a fire broke out at that persons home, located in the 600 block of E. Lynn Creek Drive.

The Arlington Fire Department was able to put out the fire. When they entered the home, they found a woman with an apparent gunshot wound.

The woman was transported to a local hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

While first responders continued to search the home, they found a second woman with an apparent gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

There is no information on the official cause and manner of their deaths or what their relationship was.

Police say they are not currently searching for any suspects.