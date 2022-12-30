Watch CBS News
2 men arrested for theft of baby Jesus from Sundance Square manger scene

By Giles Hudson

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Two men have been arrested for the theft of baby Jesus from the Sundance Square manger scene, Fort Worth said Thursday night.

Juan Meave, 39, and Martin Worden, 33, were both charged with theft of property between $100 and $750.

Sundance Square officials had asked for the public's help in finding who stole the figure after security camera video showed a man taking it on Dec. 17.

Just a few days later, Sundance Square officials called a news conference to say Baby Jesus had been returned.

There was no word on a motive for the theft.

Sundance Square officials said they were working on a statement.

First published on December 29, 2022 / 10:01 PM

