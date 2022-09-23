2 hospitalized after young girls plotted to kill their families, sheriff says

WEATHERFORD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A 12-year-old girl and her father have been hospitalized after police say she shot him and then herself at their Weatherford home Tuesday evening.

Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier said the shooting occurred around 11:30 p.m. Sept. 20 at the residence.

When sheriff's deputies were called to the shooting, they found the 12-year-old girl lying in the street with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to her head. Her 38-year-old father was found inside with a gunshot wound to his abdomen, officials said.

Both were taken to local hospitals where their conditions are unknown.

Investigators said the girl is believed to have shot her father, fled the scene, and then later shot herself. A handgun was also found lying underneath the girl, officials said.

Officials said investigators shortly discovered the girl had planned "for several weeks" to murder her family as well as their pets, and had also been in contact with another girl from Lufkin regarding her plans.

The other girl also had plans to murder her father, but did not go through with it, officials said. Parker County Sheriff's investigators have since charged her with criminal conspiracy.

Officials said the pair planned to run away to Georgia after the murders.

Sheriff Authier said no identities will be released at this time and this case remains under investigation.