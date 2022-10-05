Watch CBS News
14-year-old South Oak Cliff High School student shot

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) -- A 14-year-old South Oak Cliff High School student is in stable condition after getting shot at a park near the school Wednesday morning.

At about 9:23 a.m. Oct. 5, witnesses flagged down Dallas police officers in regard to a shooting at Renaissance Park. When officers arrived, they found the victim and had him taken to a local hospital.

Because of the shooting's close proximity to the high school, officials said the school was placed on a temporary lockdown. 

Police said there is no suspect information at this time and that this remains an ongoing investigation.

