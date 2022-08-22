Watch CBS News
14 pounds cocaine seized at Ysleta border crossing in El Paso

By Annie Gimbel

/ CBS DFW

EL PASO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the Ysleta border crossing in El Paso intercepted 14 pounds of cocaine in a failed smuggling attempt.

"CBP uses a layered enforcement approach to identify and stop drug smuggling at the border," said CBP Ysleta Port Director Arnoldo Gomez. "CBP officer expertise, canines, and technology all are important elements in stemming the flow of contraband."

On August 17, officers encountered a 28-year-old Mexican citizen arriving from Mexico via the vehicle lanes. They referred her for a secondary inspection of the car which included screening by a CBP canine and a non-intrusive inspection (x-ray).

After conducting a thorough secondary examination, officers located multiple bundles concealed within the vehicle containing a total of 14.7 pounds of cocaine.

The woman was arrested and turned over to the El Paso County Sheriff's office to face charges.

First published on August 22, 2022 / 1:11 PM

