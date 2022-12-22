First Alert Weather: Live updates for Thursday, Dec. 22

First Alert Weather: Live updates for Thursday, Dec. 22get the free app
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Today and Friday are First Alert Weather Days due to the dangerously cold weather headed our way.
WHAT TO EXPECT
- North Texas is currently under a wind chill advisory & a wind advisory
- Temperatures will drop significantly this morning around 9 or 10 a.m.
- Late this morning into the afternoon, temperatures will be in the low-to-mid 20s. It will feel like the single digits and teens this afternoon.
- Overnight into Friday morning will be the coldest with feels-like temperatures below zero.
- A hard freeze warning will go into effect for North Texas at 6 p.m. this evening.
- Some flurries are possible today, even in parts of the DFW Metroplex, but most of it will be in the northeastern parts.
- Christmas Eve and Christmas Day will still remain chilly but with some sunshine!