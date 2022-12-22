Watch CBS News

First Alert Weather: Live updates for Thursday, Dec. 22

By CBS DFW Staff

/ CBS DFW

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM)  Today and Friday are First Alert Weather Days due to the dangerously cold weather headed our way.

WHAT TO EXPECT

  • North Texas is currently under a wind chill advisory & a wind advisory
  • Temperatures will drop significantly this morning around 9 or 10 a.m.
  • Late this morning into the afternoon, temperatures will be in the low-to-mid 20s. It will feel like the single digits and teens this afternoon.
  • Overnight into Friday morning will be the coldest with feels-like temperatures below zero.
  • A hard freeze warning will go into effect for North Texas at 6 p.m. this evening.
  • Some flurries are possible today, even in parts of the DFW Metroplex, but most of it will be in the northeastern parts.
  • Christmas Eve and Christmas Day will still remain chilly but with some sunshine!
 

Wise County receives some snow

9:10 a.m. — Light snow was seen picking up in Wise County.

By CBS DFW Staff
 

Light snow seen in North Texas

9 a.m. — Along and north of I-20, the National Weather Service is upgrading the forecast from snow flurries to "legitimate light snow" this morning. 

By CBS DFW Staff
CBS DFW Staff
The CBS DFW team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSDFW.com.

