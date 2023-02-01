First Alert Weather: Icy roads continue to cause closures, delays in North Texas

First Alert Weather: Icy roads continue to cause closures, delays in North Texasget the free app
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — On Tuesday, we mainly saw sleet. Today, we are looking at mostly freezing rain with some sleet mixing in.
Some businesses remain open in North Texas
8:25 a.m. - If you need to run out and grab some food and supplies, here's a list of some North Texas businesses that will be open today despite the icy roads.
Is your business open? Know of businesses in your community that are open? Shout them out and we will include them in our open business list online. #FirstAlertDFW
Galleria Dallas closed due to weather
The Galleria Dallas announced it will be closed today due to the winter weather, but added that restaurants and businesses with external entrances may stay open if they choose.
DART delays
6:52 a.m. - Due to inclement weather, DART Blue Line passengers should expect additional delays and use Bus Routes 288 and 41 from Ledbetter to UNT Dallas stations.
DART officials say passengers should also look to board a shuttle bus between Downtown Garland and Downtown Rowlett stations.
Trinity Metro service changes
6:38 a.m. - All bus and ZipZone services for Trinity Metro have been temporarily suspended. Trinity Metro Access will continue services for scheduled live-sustaining trips but there may be some delays. Customers who are traveling and impacted by winter weather service schedule changes are encouraged by Trinity Metro to arrange a guaranteed ride home by calling customer care at 817-215-8600.
Trinity Metro TEXRail and Trinity Railway Express (TRE) will operate on regular weekday schedules today, but passengers may continue to experience weather-related delays.
Stay safe, stay patient, slow down
6:10 a.m. - Fort Worth police report 14 major accidents and 8 minor accidents overnight. If you do have to be on the roads today, Officer Calzada recommends that you "stay safe, stay patient, and slow down". Highways and major roads have been treated for ice so drivers tend to get confident while on those roads to then start slipping on any side roads and off ramps.
Ice storm warning is now in effect
6:00 a.m. - An ice storm warning has been issued for western counties, including Dallas, Denton, Johnson, Wise and Tarrant.
The warning goes into effect on Feb. 1 at 6 a.m. and continues through Feb. 2 at 6 a.m.
Schools closed Wednesday, Feb. 1
5:46 a.m. - Several North Texas school districts have cancelled classes for the day, including Azle ISD, Dallas ISD, Fort Worth ISD and Plano ISD.
See our updated list of school closings here.
MedStar crews response volume
5:17 a.m. - As of 5 a.m. Wednesday morning, now a bit over 48 hours into the winter storm, MedStar crews have responded to
- 126 motor vehicle crashes, including 21 rollover crashes
- 14 hypothermia patients, 12 were transported to area hospitals and 7 in critical condition
- 15 patients injured from falls after slipping on ice
In an attempt to prevent crashes between motorists who are on the road, MedStar continues its suspension of the use of lights and siren responses.
Icy conditions continue on roads
5:17 a.m. - Ice continues to cover roads today. Again, it's best to avoid going out on the roads today. If you do have to go out, remember that bridges, overpasses and shaded areas are where you're most likely to encounter trouble. Anything that has slightly melted has likely re-frozen and ice accumulations continue.
Oncor outages this morning
5:07 a.m. - Out of nearly 4 million customers, the following are being impacted by the winter weather in North Texas:
Active outages — 671
Affected customers — 17,917