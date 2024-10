Youmacon, an annual four-day anime convention, returns to Huntington Place in downtown Detroit Oct. 31-Nov. 3.

Youmacon returns to downtown Detroit on Halloween Youmacon, an annual four-day anime convention, returns to Huntington Place in downtown Detroit Oct. 31-Nov. 3.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On