Washtenaw County Community College celebrate alumna Aisha Bowe at Blue Origin launch party Monday morning's Blue Origin launch captured the nation's attention, sending CBS' Gayle King and recording artist Katy Perry into space as part of a historic all-female flight crew. However, it was a particularly special moment for those watching at Michigan's Washtenaw Community College as they cheered on one of their own alumna, Aisha Bowe, who was among the six to make the journey.