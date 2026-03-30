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Warming today, storms late and into tomorrow

Good Morning Family! A warming trend is on schedule for highs in the 60s today and in the 70s Tuesday. The warmer air fuels an active period of showers and thunderstorms beginning tonight. A Marginal Risk of isolated severe thunderstorms remains in place for hail as the primary hazard. There is a Slight Risk for greater coverage of severe thunderstorms and for all hazards Tuesday. Damaging wind is the primary but also including potential for large hail and tornadoes. A strong cold front fuels storms but also a chance for excessive rainfall. There is a Marginal Risk of excessive rainfall mainly along and south of M-46 Tuesday afternoon and evening. After the front Tuesday night, temperatures drop back to normal or slightly below normal for Wednesday through late week.
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