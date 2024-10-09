Watch CBS News

The Summit: 16 strangers embark on epic journey

Manu Bennett, the host of the CBS reality show The Summit, joined CBS News Detroit to discuss the show. The show follows 16 strangers as they embark on an epic journey to reach a peak in the New Zealand Alps.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.