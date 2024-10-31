Watch CBS News

Stellantis recalls nearly 34,000 Ram 1500 pickup trucks over stability issues

Stellantis is recalling nearly 34,000 Ram 1500 trucks to replace a damaged front wheel bearing hub encoder ring. The recall covers certain 2025 MY Ram 1500 vehicles manufactured between Oct. 13, 2023 and Aug. 11, 2024.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.