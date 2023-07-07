Watch CBS News

Senior prom for senior citizens in Riverview

American House Riverview hosted its senior prom for its residents. The theme? Fly me to the moon. Everyone was dressed to impress in their best while enjoying a live band, hors d'oeuvres, and champagne.
