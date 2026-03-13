Morning snow afternoon strong winds Good morning Family! TGIF!! Accumulating snowfall moves in later this morning until midday, with 1-3 inches, the highest accumulations of 2-4 inches to confined areas along/north of M-46. A High Wind Warning remains in effect for all of Southeast Michigan until 10 pm for gusts of 50 to 60 mph. High near 46 today. Another round of accumulating snowfall arrives Saturday night into Sunday, changing over to rain showers by Sunday afternoon with some light icing possible during the transition, followed by some embedded thundershowers overnight.