Michigan pageant winner crowned international title: "I'm a queen"

Amy Douglas, who is now an international pageant winner. CBS News Detroit first brought you the story in June about the Metro Detroit mother-daughter duo who both won their respective categories for the United International Queens Pageant for 2023-24. That victory secured their ticket to Atlanta where Amy took home the international title, being crowned winner and United International Elite Exceptional Ms. Classic. It's a moment she says made her feel like her favorite singer.
