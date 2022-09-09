Watch CBS News

Michigan Matters - Rod Alberts Promo

Finally, after a three year hiatus, the Detroit Auto Show is back with many new features which Rod Alberts, Executive Director of the Detroit Auto Dealers Association, talked about during taping of CBS Detroit's "Michigan Matters."
