Michigan Matters: Celebrating Judge Damon Keith and the future of DEI programs As Black History Month continues, it’s a celebration of the late Judge Damon Keith’s life and impact as Peter J. Hammer, Director of the Damon J. Keith Center for Civil Rights at Wayne State University Law School, Sean Williams, CEO of Detroit Vs Everybody, and Alex L. Parrish, partner at Honigman LLP, appear to share insights.