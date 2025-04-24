Michigan leaders call out federal agents after immigrant detained at Ambassador Bridge is deported On Thursday, the Michigan Immigrant Rights Center, the ACLU and Michigan Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib spoke on the detentions and alleged disappearance of immigrants in custody at the U.S.-Canada border. Tlaib said she visited the facility in March when CBP officials told her about 213 people had been detained since January, and more than 90% of those people mistakenly drove onto the bridge. Tlaib said that 12 families had been detained in the office building.