Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel joined CBS News Detroit to discuss Corewell Health experiencing a second data breach this year that impacted 1 million people.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel speaks on Corewell Health data breach Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel joined CBS News Detroit to discuss Corewell Health experiencing a second data breach this year that impacted 1 million people.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On