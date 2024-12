Menorah in the D returns to downtown Detroit It's the first time since 2005 that the first night of Hanukkah falls on Christmas, and there were celebrations all throughout the area. For over a decade, Metro Detroit's Jewish community has come together at Campus Martius on the first night of Hanukkah for Menorah in the D. This is the 14th year Menorah in the D has taken place in downtown Detroit, and organizers said they hope this tradition continues to grow year after year.