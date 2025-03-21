Matt Weiss, former Michigan quarterbacks coach, charged with identity theft and computer hacking Former University of Michigan quarterbacks coach and co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss is facing 24 cybercrime charges, the U.S. Attorney's Office said. The charges come more than two years after Weiss was fired in January 2023 amid an investigation by university police into possible computer-access crimes at a football building. Weiss, 42, is charged with 14 counts of unauthorized access to computers and 10 counts of aggravated identity theft.