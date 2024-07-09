Jurors deliberate in murder trial of Detroit synagogue leader Samantha Woll Closing arguments were delivered and the jury began deliberations Wednesday in the murder trial of Detroit synagogue leader Samantha Woll. Michael Jackson-Bolanos, 29, the man accused of killing Woll in October 2023, testified in his defense last week and on Monday, saying that he was walking that night, checking cars to see if they were unlocked, when he saw a person on the ground. He said he left when he realized the person was dead.