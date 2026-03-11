Heavy rain and thunder early morning, colder weekend ahead A Flood Watch is in effect for southern parts of Southeast MI through early afternoon. Additional rounds of showers and storms are expected through the day and may produce heavy rainfall. Rain and possibly Temperatures rising to near Low 60's by noon, then falling to around 51 during the remainder of the day. South southwest wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Quiet tomorrow, then accumulating snow is likely Friday morning and strong winds in excess of 40 mph are possible during the day Friday.