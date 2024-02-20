Health experts analyze pulse oximeters and how it could impact readings based on skin tone New research from the University of Michigan shows pulse oximeters could misdiagnose Black patients at risk of heart failure. Researchers say the data could limit the chance that those patients could receive life-saving treatment due to a problem with the pulse oximeter. Drs. Scott Ketcham and Sarah Adie, who were authors of the study, join CBS News Detroit to talk about the research and what could be the solution.