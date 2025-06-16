Watch CBS News

Golf program brings the game to youth in Detroit

Bank of America's "Golf with Us" program provided free instruction to 100 students at Chandler Park Golf Course in Detroit. Meanwhile, Michigan State's Aston McCulloch received a sponsorship exemption to play in the Rocket Classic.
