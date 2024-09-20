Watch CBS News

Gary Danielson previews Michigan-USC matchup

Detroit native and CBS Sports college football commentator Gary Danielson previews Saturday's Michigan-USC game. It marks USC's first visit to the Big House since 1958. You can watch the game on CBS Detroit at 3:30 p.m.
