Fundraisers in progress for Fork N' Pint employees. Little is left of the Fork N' Pint on Cass Lake in Waterford Township, Michigan, after a massive fire on May 1 that instantly left around 30 members of the restaurant's staff unemployed. A fundraiser took place Sunday at Billy's Tip 'n Inn in White Lake, another is scheduled for June 18 at Santia Hall in Keego Harbor.