Fog early, warming with gusty storms later this evening Good morning Family! TGIF!! Looking at areas of fog through this morning with potential for patchy dense fog to significantly reduce visibility at times. Cloudy today with temps rising to around 58-61 degrees! Later, expecting scattered thunderstorms this afternoon and evening with a marginal risk for severe weather mainly between 3pm and 10pm. Damaging winds and large hail are the primary threats. An isolated weak tornado cannot be ruled out. Staying Warm and windy on Saturday with a marginal risk for severe storms along the cold front that slides through the state. Winds will pick up Saturday from the southwest, gusts of 35 to 45 mph during the day.