Watch CBS News

Fans line up for Nintendo Switch 2

The Nintendo Switch 2 is officially available in the U.S., as the new video game console went on sale at midnight. Video game fans lined up at a Best Buy in Southfield, Michigan, to wait for a chance to buy one.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.