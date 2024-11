DOJ dismisses charges in Trump's 2020 election interference case. What could happen next? We're weeks away from President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration, and the DOJ announced it was dropping charges against Trump in the 2020 election interference case. However, judge overseeing the case says that there is a way to allow the case to be brought up again after Trump's time in the White House concludes. Former federal prosecutor Rick Convertino joins CBS News Detroit to weigh in.