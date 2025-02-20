Watch CBS News

DOGE claims to have saved taxpayers $55 billion

The Department of Government Efficiency has claimed to have saved taxpayers $55 billion, however, the numbers aren't adding up. The cancellation of a contract DOGE identified as worth $8 billion was worth only $8 million.
