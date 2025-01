Detroit reports historic drop in violent crime in 2024 The city of Detroit is seeing a historic drop in violent crime, including its fewest homicides in decades. According to the city, homicides dropped 19% in 2024 from the previous year's 57-year-low and are down 33% since 2002. Detroit had 203 homicides in 2024 compared to 252 in 2023. It marks the fewest homicides in the city since 1965.